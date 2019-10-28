Former Livingston Parish school teacher to be held without bail, judge rules

LIVINGSTON PARISH, La. (WAFB) - A former Livingston Parish school teacher accused of rape and producing child pornography was in court Monday morning.
High-ranking Livingston Parish Sheriff’s deputy Dennis Perkins, 44, and his wife Cynthia Perkins, a former school teacher, 34, were arrested on Wednesday, Oct. 23. Authorities seized evidence including photos of the couple naked with an unclothed child, according to a source familiar with the case.
On Monday, Oct. 28, a judge ruled Cynthia Perkins to be held without bail until her next hearing on Nov. 7.
The court proceeding is known as a “Gwen’s Law” hearing. It was to determine whether the defendant should be held without bond due to her potentially being a threat should she be released.
Perkins waived her right to bond with the stipulation that she may request a bond hearing in the future.
Judge Charlotte Hughes Foster ordered Perkins not to make any attempt to contact the victim in this case, including the use of a phone inside the jail or otherwise.
The case will be moved to Judge Brenda Bedsole Ricks’ courtroom for all further proceedings.
Perkins released her public defender Monday morning and announced she will now be represented by attorney James Spokes of The Scott Law Firm.
Spokes says he was hired over the weekend and had a brief moment to meet with his client.
“From what she had told me, her understanding, her recollection, and memory of these alleged events is very different than what is being reported in the media,” Spokes said.
Cynthia Perkins is charged with 60 counts of production of pornography involving a juvenile under the age of 13 and two counts of first-degree rape.
Dennis Perkins is charged with 60 counts of production of pornography involving a juvenile under the age of 13, two counts of first-degree rape, three counts of possession of pornography involving a juvenile under the age of 13, two counts of video voyeurism, and two counts of obscenity.
Bond was originally set at $1.6 million for Dennis and $500,000 for Cynthia.
