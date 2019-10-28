Flames rip through Satsuma house Monday morning

SATSUMA, La. (WAFB) - Officials are investigating an early morning house fire in Livingston Parish.
The fire was reported in the 19000 block of McLin Road in Satsuma Monday around 3 a.m.
The Louisiana Office of State Fire Marshal is working with Louisiana State Police to determine a cause of the fire.
Authorities say there are no signs that anyone was inside, but extensive damage to the structure has prevented them from going inside.
The investigation is ongoing. Check back for updates.
Copyright 2019 WAFB. All rights reserved.