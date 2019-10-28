Flames rip through Satsuma house Monday morning

By Mykal Vincent | October 28, 2019 at 12:17 PM CDT - Updated October 28 at 12:23 PM

SATSUMA, La. (WAFB) - Officials are investigating an early morning house fire in Livingston Parish.

The fire was reported in the 19000 block of McLin Road in Satsuma Monday around 3 a.m.

The Louisiana Office of State Fire Marshal is working with Louisiana State Police to determine a cause of the fire.

Authorities say there are no signs that anyone was inside, but extensive damage to the structure has prevented them from going inside.

Crews battle a blaze on McLin Road in Satsuma early on Oct. 28.
Crews battle a blaze on McLin Road in Satsuma early on Oct. 28.
The investigation is ongoing. Check back for updates.

