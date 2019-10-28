FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Wednesday, Thursday expected to be wet

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Monday was a dry and mild October day with plenty of sunshine into the afternoon. However, clouds started to build in during the late afternoon and that will continue through the evening and overnight. It will be a mostly cloudy start Tuesday, with daybreak temperatures in the upper 50s to low 60s across the WAFB region. While it should be mainly dry to begin the day, the Storm Team can’t rule out a spotty shower or two for the morning commute.
Rain chances will slowly increase through the day Tuesday, rising to around 30% to 40% by the afternoon and early evening. Highs Tuesday will be in the low 70s.
Both Wednesday and Thursday are going to be wet days across the area as our next cold front rolls in from the northwest. Expect showers and thunderstorms Wednesday with highs around 80° to lower 80s for many WAFB neighborhoods as warm air remains in place ahead of the front.
The Storm Team’s Monday afternoon guidance indicates a cold front draped over the Baton Rouge metro area Thursday morning, with showers and thunderstorms likely. However, the front is expected to advance to the southeast through the day Thursday. As a result, after Thursday pre-dawn temperatures in the 70s for most of the WAFB area, temperatures will fall through the rest of the day, potentially getting down into the 40s before midnight.
Right now, it looks like most or all of the rain should be out of the greater Baton Rouge area by Thursday afternoon and early evening, so we are optimistic it will be dry for Thursday evening trick-or-treaters. While we are hopeful all of the rain will be gone, it will be cool and breezy between 5 and 7 p.m. Thursday, with temperatures likely in the 50s.
Friday will be a sunny day, but also the coolest day of the season thus far, with a morning start near 40° for the Red Stick and highs for many neighborhoods not getting out of the 50s.
The First Alert forecast stays cool but dry for the upcoming weekend, with early morning lows near 40° for metro Baton Rouge and afternoon highs in the low 60s.
Copyright 2019 WAFB. All rights reserved.