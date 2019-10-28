FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Rain returns for middle of workweek

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A cool start this morning will give way to a somewhat warmer afternoon as highs climb into the mid 70°s under a mix of sun and clouds.
While we stay dry today, rain chances return to the forecast as soon as tomorrow. Look for scattered showers on Tuesday, with rain likely on Wednesday and Thursday in association with our next cold front. In advance of the front, highs will climb into the low 80°s on Wednesday. Into Halloween (Thursday), high temperatures will likely occur before dawn, with temperatures seeing a steady fall through the 60°s during the day.
Halloween also gets off to a wet start but the current outlook suggests most rain is gone in time for trick-or-treating. But it will be a rather cool evening for trick-or-treaters, with temperatures in the low to mid 50°s. Drier and much cooler weather will settle in for the first weekend of November.
