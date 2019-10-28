Dennis Perkins accused of stalking in 2011

Perkins headed up the department’s SWAT team before his arrest. Perkins, 44, of Denham Springs, was charged with obstruction of justice, 60 counts of production of pornography involving a juvenile under the age of 13, two counts of first degree rape, three counts of possession of pornography involving a juvenile under the age of 13, two counts of video voyeurism, and two counts of obscenity. His wife, Cynthia Perkins, 34, of Denham Springs, was charged with 60 counts of production of pornography involving a juvenile under the age of 13 and two counts of first degree rape. Cynthia, a former Livingston Parish school teacher, is being held without bond. Her husband is due in court Wednesday, Oct. 30, at which time prosecutors are expected to ask a judge to also revoke his bond. He remains incarcerated with his bond set at $1.6 million.