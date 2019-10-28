Dennis Perkins accused of stalking in 2011

LIVINGSTON PARISH, La. (WAFB) - A woman filed a police report in July of 2011 accusing Dennis Perkins of stalking her, but asked that he not be told about her accusation, according to a police report. Perkins was terminated from the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office after his arrest on Oct. 23 by the Louisiana Attorney General’s Office.
Perkins headed up the department’s SWAT team before his arrest. Perkins, 44, of Denham Springs, was charged with obstruction of justice, 60 counts of production of pornography involving a juvenile under the age of 13, two counts of first degree rape, three counts of possession of pornography involving a juvenile under the age of 13, two counts of video voyeurism, and two counts of obscenity. His wife, Cynthia Perkins, 34, of Denham Springs, was charged with 60 counts of production of pornography involving a juvenile under the age of 13 and two counts of first degree rape. Cynthia, a former Livingston Parish school teacher, is being held without bond. Her husband is due in court Wednesday, Oct. 30, at which time prosecutors are expected to ask a judge to also revoke his bond. He remains incarcerated with his bond set at $1.6 million.
In a 2011 report filed with the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office, a woman accused Perkins of parking his unmarked patrol car near her boyfriend’s home in East Baton Rouge Parish. She and Perkins had a relationship in the past. According to the incident report, the woman claims she confronted Perkins about why he was in that area and says he told her this was a “free country.”
“Upon further questioning, complainant stated she has had problems with the accused in the past placing a tracking device on her computer and contacted family members about her and her whereabouts without her knowledge,” the incident report stated. “Complainant stated she did not wish for this deputy to make any attempts to contact Mr. Dennis at this time, she just wanted this incident documented in the event of more incidents of this nature in the future,” the report said.
Livingston Parish Sheriff Jason Ard said Monday, Oct. 28 he was not aware of the 2011 incident, which happened several months before he was elected sheriff. Ard said he has was not aware of any prior complaints against Perkins and that there’s “nothing” in Perkins’ personnel file with his department.
“I do not condone these alleged acts,” Ard said at the time of Perkins’ arrest. “I am disappointed. I have always considered Denny a friend and a family member.”
“I understand this was a veteran law enforcement officer, one who had dedicated a lot of time and effort into this community, but as I have said in the past, no one is above the law,” Ard said.
Copyright 2019 WAFB. All rights reserved.