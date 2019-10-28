Local business offers community more chances to donate after hosting successful coat drive for Baton Rouge kids

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - As it finally begins to look and feel like fall outside, members of the Baton Rouge community are stepping up to help others.
“This is our first one! Hopefully, there will be more to come after that! Our second, third, fourth, fifth and continue after that,” said Winnfield Funeral Homes’ general manager Pierre Cobb, as he held a coat drive benefitting kids in Baton Rouge.
The coat drive was appreciated by many as Winnfield ran out of coats before the day was finished
“They were very appreciative,” said Cobb. “We actually got up to 90 coats and we raised roughly $1,300 for the coats that we gave out to the community.”
Both the receivers of the new coats and the volunteers handing them out sported big smiles as kids ages 5 to 15 walked out with their new jackets. Those smiles make it worth it for volunteers like Dorothy Knighten.
“Seeing the kids happy, the parents happy, just thanking us for the coats," said Knighten “I mean it is cool and I’ve had some of the kids, just little bitty ones, just come to me and just grab me around my legs and say, ‘thank you, thank you’. [They’re] just so happy."
Cobb says that some families left empty-handed. However, volunteers and staff took down contact information for those families, with hopes of connecting them with coats when new donations come in.
While the drive ended Oct. 27, Cobb encourages everyone who is interested to still make donations and/or drop off new coats.
“If they want to continue to drop it off, please, please do. There's a slew of families that are in need,” said Cobb.
The address to drop off coats at the Winnfield Funeral Homes is 7221 Plank Road. You can reach their office at (225) 357-2675
