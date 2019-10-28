BASF awards $10,000 in scholarships to LSU engineering students

GEISMAR, La. (WAFB) - Four engineering students attending Louisiana State University recently received $2,500 scholarships from BASF. The annual scholarship program is part of BASF’s education outreach and workforce development efforts in Louisiana.
“These students are the next generation of talent and we want them to be as prepared as possible to transition into the workforce,” said Jerry Lebold, Senior Vice President and General Manager of BASF’s Geismar, Louisiana site.
Each student is recognized for maintaining excellent grade-point averages and being active in campus and community organizations. The scholarship winners are Olivia Arcemont, a junior chemical engineering major from Baton Rouge; David Hutton, a sophomore mechanical engineering major from Metairie; Aubry Hymel, a sophomore chemical engineering major from Covington; and Thinh Nguyen, a sophomore electrical engineering major from Harvey.
BASF’s manufacturing presence near LSU includes operations in Geismar and Vidalia. These sites employ a workforce of nearly 2,000 people and invest about $300 million in Louisiana through annual payroll, purchases, taxes and charitable contributions.
