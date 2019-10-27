Southern falls to Alcorn St. after Braves dominate second half

LORMAN, Miss. (WAFB) - Southern had the lead on Alcorn St. at halftime but the Braves used a second half surge to beat the Jags in Lorman, Miss.
Southern (4-4, 3-1 SWAC) fell 27-13 to Alcorn (6-2, 4-0 SWAC).
Alcorn St. went up 3-0 on a 37-yard field goal. Then, Bubba McDaniel led Southern down the field and capped off the drive with a 2-yard touchdown run. The two-point attempt failed, leaving the Jags up 6-3 at halftime.
The Braves then scored 24 unanswered in the second half on three touchdowns and a field goal to take the 27-6 lead. With 3:26 left in the game, Ladarius Skelton connected with Hunter Register on a 12-yard touchdown to make it 27-13.
Copyright 2019 WAFB. All rights reserved.