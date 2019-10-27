Rain returns for middle of workweek

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - We have one more chance to dry out before rain returns to the forecast.
Monday morning could see some fog, but it shouldn’t be widespread or very thick. Just give yourself an extra minute or two to get out the door. Otherwise, the morning will be cool, so the kids will probably want a jacket for the morning bus stop.
Finally, Monday is expected to see the return of the sun. Partly cloudy skies will grace us and help bring afternoon highs into the 70s. Temperatures will stay below normal Monday. Tuesday temperatures will be pretty close to normal if not slightly above. The warming trend continues until Halloween Thursday as a cold front pushes into the area.
Before the front arrives, a tropical wave will move out of the Caribbean into the Northern Gulf Coast Tuesday into Wednesday. This will set the stage for a trio of wet days Tuesday through Thursday. A big question remains on just when rains will finally exit the area.
Right now the First Alert Forecast calls for a few passing showers for Trick or Treating Thursday evening. Not everyone will see rain though, so make sure to check your free First Alert Weather App before going out.
A big time cooldown occurs to end the week. By next weekend we will be talking about some chilly morning starts in the mid-40s. If you are planning on attending the Southern home game Saturday afternoon you’ll definitely want some sleeves. It stays cool to end the weekend as we roll back an hour with the end of Daylight Saving Time.
Temperatures will remain below normal, albeit with a small warming trend, to start the following work/school week.
