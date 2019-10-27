Man wanted for stealing $1,700 worth of drills and batteries at Home Depots in East Baton Rouge Parish

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A man is wanted for reportedly stealing about $1,700 worth of drills and batteries from multiple Home Depot stores.
The East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office reports the thefts happened between Sept. 4 and Oct. 19.
On Sunday morning, the law enforcement agency released a surveillance image of the man believed to have stolen the merchandise. The sheriff’s office said that the incident happened at the Home Depot on Highland Road.
Anyone with information is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 225-389-5064 or Greater Baton Rouge Crime Stoppers at 344-STOP.
