WATCH: LSU basketball team, parents of late player Wayde Sims receive SEC championship rings

Fay and Wayne Sims accepted the SEC Championship ring belonging to their late son at a small presentation held Saturday, Oct. 26. In the background of this photo, LSU guard Skylar Mays can be seen. Mays also received a championship ring at the presentation. (Source: Josh Auzenne/WAFB-TV)
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Members of Louisiana State University’s basketball team were presented SEC Championship rings from their 2018-19 regular-season win Saturday, Oct. 26.

Darius Days, Marshall Graves, Skylar Mays, Marlon Taylor, Javonte Smart, and Emmett Williams were among the returning players who were honored with rings during team workouts in the Pete Maravich Assembly Center.

Coach Will Wade presented the ring belonging to former player Wayde Sims to his parents, Fay and Wayne Sims.

The parents of the late Wayde Sims receive his LSU 2018-19 SEC Championship ring.

Fay and Wayne Sims waved to LSU fans attending a small presentation of SEC championship rings. The two have remained active in LSU's student life and culture, starting the Wayde Forever 44 Fund, an emotional support dog fund for LSU students.
Fay and Wayne Sims waved to LSU fans attending a small presentation of SEC championship rings. The two have remained active in LSU's student life and culture, starting the Wayde Forever 44 Fund, an emotional support dog fund for LSU students. (Source: Josh Auzenne/WAFB-TV)

Fay and Wayne Sims hugged LSU Basketball Coach Will Wade after being presented with the SEC Championship ring belonging to their late son at a small presentation held Saturday, Oct. 26.
Fay and Wayne Sims hugged LSU Basketball Coach Will Wade after being presented with the SEC Championship ring belonging to their late son at a small presentation held Saturday, Oct. 26. (Source: Josh Auzenne/WAFB-TV)

LSU clinched a regular season SEC title with a 80-59 win against Vanderbilt. The win marked the first regular season SEC title for the Tigers in 10 years.

