WATCH: LSU basketball team, parents of late player Wayde Sims receive SEC championship rings

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Members of Louisiana State University’s basketball team were presented SEC Championship rings from their 2018-19 regular-season win Saturday, Oct. 26.
Darius Days, Marshall Graves, Skylar Mays, Marlon Taylor, Javonte Smart, and Emmett Williams were among the returning players who were honored with rings during team workouts in the Pete Maravich Assembly Center.
Coach Will Wade presented the ring belonging to former player Wayde Sims to his parents, Fay and Wayne Sims.
LSU clinched a regular season SEC title with a 80-59 win against Vanderbilt. The win marked the first regular season SEC title for the Tigers in 10 years.
