Harden has 29, Westbrook has 28 in 126-123 win over Pelicans

Houston worked through occasional chemistry issues, frequently turning the ball over on errant passes. Westbrook and Harden combined for 12 turnovers, with Harden leading the game with eight. Harden was 2 of 18 from the 3-point line after going 1 for 8 in the opener. He was 8-for-29 from the field, but was 11 of 12 from the free throw line.