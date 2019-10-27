GAME UPDATES: Cardinals vs Saints

GAME UPDATES: Cardinals vs Saints
Saints quarterback Drew Brees (Source: Mark Lagrange)
By Josh Auzenne | October 27, 2019 at 9:53 AM CDT - Updated October 27 at 10:43 AM

NEW ORLEANS (WAFB) - The Mercedes-Benz Superdome will be rocking Sunday afternoon when the New Orleans Saints host the Arizona Cardinals. Kickoff is at noon. The game can be seen on WAFB.

Drew Brees is active and will reportedly start the game. He has missed five games after suffering a thumb injury in the second game of the season against the Rams. However, Alvin Kamara is still sidelined with an ankle injury.

GAME UPDATES:

