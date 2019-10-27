FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Cooler-than-normal temperatures to start the week

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The end of the weekend is looking really nice as we stay under mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies and cooler than normal temperatures. Afternoon highs today will only reach the low 70s.
The kids will probably want a light jacket as they wait for the bus on Monday morning. Morning lows will dip into the low to mid 50s. Watch for fog for the morning commute, but we don’t expect fog to be too thick or very widespread.
A warming trend will come into full force beginning Tuesday. By Wednesday afternoon highs are forecast to be back in the 80s.
A slow-moving storm system will impact the local area during the midweek timeframe. Showers and a few t-storms will be possible Wednesday and Halloween Thursday.
At this time, we could see a few light scattered showers for trick or treating Thursday evening. Temperatures will be comfortable in the low 70s.
A cold front moves through late Thursday into early Friday. This front will bring a decent cool down for next weekend. Morning lows will be in the mid 40s Saturday through the following Monday.
Tropical Storm Pablo remains way out in the NE Atlantic. It poses no threat to the U.S.
