EBRSO: Man opens fire using ‘assault-style rifle’ after being shot in the leg during fight

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Deputies arrested Steven Frank, 36, after an alleged altercation ended with multiple shots being fired on Chaney Road.
Deputies produced an arrest report, writing a male victim told investigators Frank entered a residence in the 15000 block of Chaney Road. A short while after Frank entered the home, the male victim heard a female inside the residence calling out to him. He entered the residence at the same time Frank was exiting and engaged in a fight with him, according to the arrest report. The male victim told deputies Frank struck him with brass knuckles, the report states.
Investigators were told the female victim later exited the residence and yelled for the two to stop fighting. Unable to get them to stop, she retrieved a small-caliber weapon from her vehicle. She initially fired a single round in the air. She then fired a second shot at Frank which struck him in the lower leg, the arrest report states.
In response, Frank allegedly retrieved an assault-style rifle from the trunk of his vehicle and began firing multiple times at the male victim. Frank later fled the scene in his vehicle.
Detectives later learned Frank allegedly strangled the female victim “to the ground” during the altercation, the arrest report states.
Frank was transported to a hospital in East Baton Rouge Parish where he was treated for the gunshot wound. He was later booked into East Baton Rouge Parish Prison and charged with attempted second-degree murder, illegal use of a weapon, felon in possession of a firearm, and other charges related to the incident.
Investigators noted Frank was previously convicted of carnal knowledge of a juvenile in 2002.
