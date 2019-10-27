Doncic’s triple-double lifts Mavericks over Pelicans 123-116

NEW ORLEANS, La. (AP) - Luka Doncic highlighted his triple-double by scoring eight of his 25 points in the final five minutes, and the Dallas Mavericks topped New Orleans 123-116 in the Pelicans’ home opener Friday night.
Doncic also had 10 rebounds and 10 assists, while Kristaps Porzingis added 24 points and five blocks. Delon Wright scored 18 for Dallas, which has won its first two games this season.
Derrick Favors and Josh Hart each had 16 points for the Pelicans, while Lonzo Ball added 15.
Jrue Holiday labored through an uncharacteristically rough shooting night, going just 2 of 11 from the field.
The game was tied at 109 after Ingram’s jumper with about five minutes left, but Doncic responded with a jumper while being fouled by Holiday to start a six-point mini-run capped by Jalen Brunson’s turnaround near the baseline that made it 115-109 with 3:22 to go.
New Orleans missed five straight 3-pointers before Ingram finally hit one to make it 115-112. Doncic’s right-handed runner in the lane over a crowd of defenders, followed by his rainbow 3 off the glass with 1:23 left, made it 120-113, and the Pelicans could not recover.
New Orleans led by 16 early and double digits for much of the first half.
The Pelicans went up 53-40 on Nickeil Alexander-Walker’s 3 in the second quarter, but Dallas outscored New Orleans 32-11 during the final eight minutes of the half.
Wright and Doncic each scored eight during that surge, which was ignited by Doncic’s step-back 3. Soon after, Porzingis, who had 17 first-half points, added a dunk, a 3 and free throws on successive possessions to make it 55-50.
Tim Hardaway Jr.'s 3 put Dallas ahead 72-64 at halftime.
