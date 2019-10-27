Burrow’s 321 yards helps No. 2 LSU down No. 9 Auburn, 23-20

Still, Burrow didn't flinch when he was leveled along the sideline after a first down scramble in the first half. He responded by completing five of his next six throws, ending with a 20-yard touchdown on a fade to Terrace Marshall Jr. Burrow completed 32 of 42 passes and his eighth career 300-yard passing performance gave him the most of any QB in LSU history. Ja'Marr Chase caught eight passes for 123 yards.