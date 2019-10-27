Brees active for Saints-Cardinals, Kamara and Cook among inactives

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - Well it’s officially official, Drew Brees is back on the field. The Saints listed him as active for the Saints-Cardinals matchup.
On Saturday, ESPN reported Brees would start for the Black and Gold. No. 9 has missed five games with a thumb injury. Brees will miss some of his key weapons today against Arizona. Alvin Kamara and Jared Cook are both out with ankle injuries. The running back and tight end missed last week’s game against the Bears also.
The rest of the Saints inactives for today: Tre’Quan Smith, Patrick Robinson, Nick Easton, Ethan Greenidge, and .Carl Granderson.
