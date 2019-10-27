Beloved Fox 40 anchor Mike Sands ends long battle with cancer at 34

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - It is with a heavy heart that we announce that Mike Sands has ended his fight with cancer. Mike died Saturday evening, surrounded by family and friends.
As many of you know, for the past several years Mike has been battling, a soft tissue cancer. The cancer initially started in his calf and eventually begin to spread. Earlier this year, Mike made the decision to return home to Pennsylvania so he could continue to battle his disease with his family by his side.
The #teamsands movement began, with so many of you cheering him on and supporting him in his battle.
His family, friends, and loved ones are in our hearts and prayers.
Funeral arrangements are not yet set.
Copyright 2019 WLBT. All rights reserved.