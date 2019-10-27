Baton Rouge non-profit holds vigil for domestic violence victims

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Dozens of families gathered at the Word of Faith Christian Church on Woodale Boulevard for a candlelight vigil for victims of domestic violence.
Barbara Morris a founder of Mom’s Treasures, an organization to help support kids who have lost parents to domestic violence, says she was moved to take action after losing her mother to domestic violence in 2017.
“I hope that they can have a better future you know, the ones that have been affected by domestic violence because so many of them turn to drugs prostitution and different things,” said Morris.
Morris says the vigil is the first of many steps to help kids cope through tough times. The community also stepped in to help support her vision.
“We really want to make sure that we love on those kids that do not have their parents and be here for them and be a mentor for them and be here financially so they can have a better life. It’s very important that we never forget those people that are no longer here. This is a day that we remember their legacy and remember who they are and remind those kids and their loved ones [to not] forget them,” said Pastor Andre Morrison.
If you or someone you know is suffering from domestic violence, the National Domestic Violence Hotline is open 24 hours 1-800 -799-7233.
