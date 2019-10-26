Two unlikely friends support each other through breast cancer journey

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - In March 2015, Judy Bellow received the news no person wants to hear.
“I went to the doctor’s office, it’s breast cancer," she said.
As she began the long journey of battling Stage 4 breast cancer, she looked to friends and family for support. One friend she relied on the most was Artholia Abdullah.
“I called her sometimes late at night, I’d be hurting and stuff," she said. "We’d talk to, I don’t know what time in the morning.”
Their friendship goes way back and how it got started, well, that might surprise you.
“Artholia ... is my husband’s ex-wife," she said.
Yes, that’s right. Artholia is Judy’s husband’s ex-wife.
“I say call me, I’ll be there for you," Abdullah said.
Little did she know, Judy would soon repay that kindness when Artholia herself was diagnosed.
“(The doctor said) your results are that you do have breast cancer," she said. "It was very important for me to have a strong support system because at that time I really did need it.”
Friends came together in an unconventional way, helping each other through some of the toughest times in their lives.
“She was just that friend that I needed, that support system that I needed when I couldn’t depend on nobody else," Abdullah said.
