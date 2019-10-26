TS Olga: Power outage information, damage parish by parish

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) -Tropical Storm Olga moved through the area overnight causing wide-spread power outages including MSY Airport.
Parishes across the area have been posting updates to their social media pages.
Cleco says the storms caused damage to substations, downed wire and broken poles. There is currently 28,000 customers without power. Crews are working to assess damage, clear debris and restore power as quickly and safely as possible. Additionally, Cleco crews from unaffected areas are being dispatched - along with contractor crews - to assist.
St. John Parish Officials have been working through the night and responding to calls and monitoring weather conditions. Crews are still out working throughout the Parish picking up tree limbs, fallen debris and checking on all drainage and utility systems.
Rainfall totals include 3 inches since midnight in Reserve, 2 inches since midnight in LaPlace, close to 6 inches in Garyville over last 24 hours and 2.63 inches in Edgard over last 24 hours.
Currently, 3600 residents are without power due to transformer issues. This includes River Forest to Woodland Quarters, the Riverland’s area, Old Hwy 51, parts of Cambridge and some of Edgard near Hwy 640. The estimated time of restoration is 6:00 pm due to large outage volume across the region.
Copyright 2019 WVUE. All rights reserved.