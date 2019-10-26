Residents in Kenilworth on edge over recent coyote sightings

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - In south Louisiana, people are no strangers to wild animals roaming throughout the area, and that includes coyotes, but those coyotes are becoming quite a nuisance in the Kenilworth neighborhood in Baton Rouge.
“So I think they’re coming from right down here in this ravine, that’s where they [coyotes] came out whenever we saw them,” said Katherine Lyons, a new resident of Kenilworth. Neighbors who live in Kenilworth aren’t afraid of ghosts this October. Instead, their fear is coyotes.
Lyons just moved in to the Kenilworth neighborhood, and recently saw four coyotes in her backyard. She caught two of them on camera.
“We’re new to the area, didn’t realize that the woods was going to have a ton of coyotes roaming around. You know, you don’t really expect that in a developmental area,” said Lyons.
The Kenilworth Civic Association tells WAFB it has been having similar issues with coyotes for years now.
“When people develop subdivisions in urban areas, where there’s some woods and what not, they push those coyotes out, and there’s more and more sightings in those areas,” said Jim Lacour with the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF).
Coyotes are mostly nocturnal, but can also be active early in the morning and when the sun sets looking for food.
“Keep your food [for pets] inside. When you let your pets out, turn the lights on, walk outside with them. Keep your cats and dogs confined in your yard, in your house, on a leash,” said Lacour.
There are also a ton of missing cat posters in Kenilworth, which has Vickie Claflin taking extra precautions with her precious dogs, Butch and Sundance.
“Normally, I leave these little guys out when I run errands. I don’t do that now. And people that are missing their cats, they might want to be a little more careful,” said Claflin.
As for Lyons, she also has a dog, and is now thinking of building a fence in the backyard to protect her family from the coyotes.
“It’s scary. If those coyotes are hungry enough, what could happen?” she asked.
If you do see a coyote in your yard, LDWF says they’re pretty skittish animals and don’t like human conflict. So yell at them and create a ruckus, and the coyotes should leave the area.
There’s bad news too though. LDWF says if you take one coyote out, another one will just fill that void in the pack.
Copyright 2019 WAFB. All rights reserved.