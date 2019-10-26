Picture perfect weather to start the new week

Afternoon highs are expected to reach the low 80s Wednesday afternoon. A cold front will slowly approach the area Wednesday and finally move through the area Halloween Thursday. This looks to lead to 2 potentially wet days Wednesday, which has a 70% rain chance, and Halloween Thursday, which has a 60% rain chance. It looks like we could see some showers possible Halloween evening for Trick or Treaters. Right now though, it doesn’t look like rains will be too widespread or heavy.