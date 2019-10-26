Picture perfect weather to start the new week

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - There won’t be many complaints about the weather to end the weekend. The biggest weather issue Sunday might be some morning fog. Otherwise, the day will be picture perfect with a nice warm-up into the low 70s under mostly sunny skies.
The weather stays nice as we head into the work/school Monday. A warming trend will be in full force for the start of the week.
Afternoon highs are expected to reach the low 80s Wednesday afternoon. A cold front will slowly approach the area Wednesday and finally move through the area Halloween Thursday. This looks to lead to 2 potentially wet days Wednesday, which has a 70% rain chance, and Halloween Thursday, which has a 60% rain chance. It looks like we could see some showers possible Halloween evening for Trick or Treaters. Right now though, it doesn’t look like rains will be too widespread or heavy.
Once the cold front passes, a significant cooldown will begin and continue into the following weekend. Some of the coldest mornings so far this Fall, which will lead to temperatures in the mid-40s are expected next weekend.
Olga is no more, but we have Tropical Storm Pablo way out in the Northeast Atlantic. Pablo poses no threat to the U.S.
