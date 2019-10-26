No. 2 LSU remains unbeaten by edging No. 9 Auburn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The defense of No. 9 Auburn was the toughest challenge yet but it still didn’t have quite enough to stop Joe Burrow and No. 2 LSU.
The Bayou Bengals came away with a 23-20 win over those other Tigers.
Burrow was 32-of-42 for 321 yards and one touchdown. He did throw one interception but also ran for a score. He now has thrown 30 touchdowns this season and has accounted for 31.
Wide receiver Terrace Marshall Jr. caught the scoring toss from Burrow. It was his first game back since suffering an injury against Vanderbilt. Ja’Marr Chase snagged eight balls for 123 yards. Justin Jefferson had seven catches for 60 yards.
Running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire ran for 136 yards on 26 carries and reached pay dirt once. He also caught seven passes for another 51 yards.
Auburn got on the board first with a 30-yard field goal from Anders Carlson in the first quarter. LSU didn’t score until the 12:28 mark in the second quarter but it came in the form of a 20-yard touchdown pass from Burrow to Marshall to put LSU up 7-3. Auburn retook the lead on a 1-yard touchdown plunge by quarterback Bo Nix after Derek Stingley Jr. fumbled a punt. The kick made it 10-7.
LSU drove down the field but had to settle for a 20-yard field goal from Cade York to tie it at 10-10. Auburn running back D.J. Williams exploded for a 41-yard run that got Auburn inside the 30-yard line but Stingley made up for his earlier fumble when he picked off Nix at the 2-yard line.
In the third quarter, Anders was true from 23 yards out to give Auburn the 13-10 lead. Clyde Edwards-Helaire then scored on a 6-yard run and York missed the point-after to put LSU up 16-13. Later, Burrow capped off an 11-play, 67-yard drive with a 7-yard touchdown run to put LSU up for good at 23-13. Auburn scored another touchdown late to make it 23-20.
Derek Stingley Jr. had an interception in the first half. He now has picked off a pass in four of the last five games. He went out of the game in the fourth quarter with an injury. All-American safety Grant Delpit also suffered an injury.
LSU was a little short of its season average of 540 yards per game, getting held to 508. But Auburn’s offense was held way below its season average of 433 yards per game. LSU only gave up 287 yards. Nix was 15-of-35 for 157 yards and a touchdown. He also threw the pick to Stingley. Williams gained 130 yards on 13 carries.
LSU also didn’t put up 40 points but 23 was enough to win the game. Penalties hurt both teams in this one. LSU was flagged 12 times for 118 yards, while Auburn found itself on the negative side of the whistle 15 times for 98 yards.
