GAME UPDATES: No. 2 LSU hosts No. 9 Auburn

Wide receivers Justin Jefferson (48 rec., 759 yards, 9 TDs) and Ja’Marr Chase (35 rec., 626 yards, 9 TDs) rank No.1 and No. 2 in the SEC in receiving yards per game with 108.4 and 104.3 yards respectively. The duo has combined for 83 catches for 1,385 yards and 18 touchdowns. Wide receiver Terrace Marshall is No. 8 in the league with 76.0 yards per game (20 rec., 304 yards, 6 touchdowns). Marshall was injured against Vanderbilt and has been sidelined since hurting his leg. He is, however, expected to return against Auburn.