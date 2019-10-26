GAME UPDATES: No. 2 LSU hosts No. 9 Auburn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - It’s once again a top 10 showdown in Tiger Stadium, as No. 2 LSU plays host to No. 9 Auburn.
Kickoff is scheduled for 2:30 p.m. The game can be watched on WAFB.
LSU (7-0, 3-0) in the SEC enters the game on an eight-game winning streak. Auburn (6-1, 3-1 SEC) is the third opponent the Bayou Bengals are facing that is ranked in the top 10 at the time of the game. Those other Tigers are coming off a 51-10 win over Arkansas.
LSU has won the last two meetings between the team and was victorious in three of the last four times it faced Auburn. The last time Auburn walked out of Death Valley with a win was 1999.
LSU leads the SEC and ranks No. 2 in the nation in scoring offense (50.1), passing offense (385.7), and pass efficiency (204.3 rating). The Tigers are No. 1 in the SEC and third in the nation in total offense (539.9).
Quarterback Joe Burrow leads the nation in passing touchdowns (29) and he’s first in the SEC and second in the nation in passing yards (2,484), passing yards per game (354.9), and pass efficiency (216.2 rating). Burrow has completed 173-of-218 passes for 2,484 yards. He has a school-record 29 touchdowns and only three interceptions. He’s also first in the SEC and No. 3 in the nation in total offense (368.3).
Wide receivers Justin Jefferson (48 rec., 759 yards, 9 TDs) and Ja’Marr Chase (35 rec., 626 yards, 9 TDs) rank No.1 and No. 2 in the SEC in receiving yards per game with 108.4 and 104.3 yards respectively. The duo has combined for 83 catches for 1,385 yards and 18 touchdowns. Wide receiver Terrace Marshall is No. 8 in the league with 76.0 yards per game (20 rec., 304 yards, 6 touchdowns). Marshall was injured against Vanderbilt and has been sidelined since hurting his leg. He is, however, expected to return against Auburn.
Running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire is No. 2 in the SEC in rushing touchdowns (7) and No. 9 in the league in rushing yards per game (78.1). Edwards-Helaire has carried for 547 yards on 89 attempts.
Cornerback Derek Stingley Jr. leads the SEC in passes defended with 12. Stingley has intercepted a pass in three of LSU’s last four games.
