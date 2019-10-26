FIRST ALERT FORECAST: The weather improves through the weekend

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Weather conditions will be improving as we move through the weekend. Saturday starts will some pockets of drizzle and breezy winds as Post Tropical Storm Olga continues to move away.
Eventually, skies will start to clear today but expect temperatures to remain cool only reaching the mid 60s this afternoon. You’ll want a jacket for early Sunday morning plans. Morning lows will dip into the low 50°s.
Picture perfect weather conditions are expected on Sunday afternoon. Highs will reach the low 70°s under partly cloudy skies.
Temperatures will stay below normal through Monday, but a warming trend continues. The warming trend peaks Wednesday afternoon just as a cold front pushes into the local area. Highs Wednesday will approach 80 degrees.
Rain showers will be likely Wednesday in an off-and-on pattern. Rains will linger into Halloween Thursday as the cold front takes its time pushing through the local area.
We may not be completely dry for Trick or Treating Thursday night. Any rains around should be fairly light though. Temperatures are now expected to be comfortable Thursday evening falling through the 60s.
A surge of colder air will push in to close out the week. Morning starts by the following weekend are forecast to dip into the low to mid 40s. Highs may struggle to reach the 60s on Friday and Saturday.
