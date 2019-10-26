EBRSO: Woman made up sexual assault story because of dispute over dog

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - An East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office deputy wrote an arrest report stating Tamekionna Griffin, 43, admitted to making false allegations of sexual assault involving a juvenile against two other individuals because of a dispute over a dog. Griffin now faces charges of false swearing / violating public health safety.
EBRSO detectives were first notified about an alleged sexual assault of a juvenile Monday, Oct. 21. The claims of the sexual assault were disproven during a forensic interview with the victim the next day, according to the arrest report.
Investigators later learned that Griffin allegedly made two other allegations against the two individuals on Thursday, Sept. 12 and Wednesday, Oct. 16. Detectives were not able to substantiate the claims in either case, according to the arrest report.
Griffin was questioned by detectives Friday, Oct. 25, at which time she allegedly admitted to making the accusations due to an ongoing dispute over a dog, according to the arrest report. The deputy wrote Griffin stated, “she was sorry and should not have done that, they got the best of her.”
Griffin was later arrested and booked into East Baton Rouge Parish Prison.
Copyright 2019 WAFB. All rights reserved.