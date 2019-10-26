Coast Guard rescues 3 people and a dog south of Morgan City, Louisiana

“The Coast Guard wants to remind people to have a registered EPIRB and a VHF radio on their vessels” said Scott Talbot, the search and rescue mission coordinator at Coast Guard District Eight. “The people aboard the Tiger Lilly having a VHF radio was crucial in this search and rescue. The aircrews were able to safely find and hoist the people and dog, and transported them to local EMS.” (Source: WPTV)