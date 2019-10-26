Coast Guard rescues 3 people and a dog south of Morgan City, Louisiana

MORGAN CITY, La. (WAFB) - Three people and a dog were rescued from a fishing vessel that was taking on water south of Morgan City on Saturday, Oct. 26.
Watchstanders at Coast Guard Sector New Orleans got a distress call at 4:30 a.m. Saturday of a fishing vessel, Tiger Lilly, taking on water with three people and a dog aboard approximately 25 nautical miles south of Morgan City, Louisiana.
Sector watchstanders directed the launch of an MH-65 Dolphin helicopter aircrew from Coast Guard Air Station New Orleans to rescue the people and the dog.
The aircrew arrived on scene at 6:23 a.m. and hoisted the three people and the dog. The aircrew then transported them to the airport in Patterson, Louisiana where emergency medical services were waiting.
One person was reported to be treated for mild hypothermia but all were reported to be in stable condition.
