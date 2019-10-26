Altuve, Astros show up in World Series, win Game 3 in DC 4-1

Josh Reddick delivered an RBI single in the second, Robinson Chirinos homered in the sixth and Houston scored four runs in 5 1/3 innings off Aníbal Sánchez. The 35-year-old righty had taken a no-hitter into the eighth inning of his previous start, in Game 1 of the NL Championship Series against St. Louis two weeks earlier. He gave up a hit on his 103rd pitch that night; this time, he allowed one on his third, to George Springer.