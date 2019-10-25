Woman jailed after allegedly hitting pregnant woman with car during argument

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A woman is behind bars after police say she purposefully hit a pregnant woman with her car during an argument.
The arrest report states on Thursday, Oct. 24, Equisha Jovial Carrie Norwood, 22, got into an argument with the pregnant victim while driving home and told her sister, who was in the car at the time, that she was going to kill the woman. The victim says when they got home, she immediately got out of the car and Norwood began to back up quickly. The victim claims Norwood then drove the car forward at a high rate of speed and hit her.
The incident occurred at a home in the 3200 block of Shelly Street.
The victim’s left femur was broken as a result, the report states.
The report notes the victim is 22 weeks pregnant and that Norwood had knowledge of the pregnancy because the two had just gotten out of a relationship.
Before hitting the victim, Norwood reportedly also hit a wooden fence post while trying to run her over.
Afterwards, Norwood ran away and reportedly did not try to provide any medical aid to the victim, who was later taken to a local hospital for her injuries.
Norwood turned herself in to authorities after officers were sent to her home looking for her, the report states. Norwood claims the victim was the aggressor in the situation and that since she had just smoked marijuana before the fight, she does not remember much of it.
Norwood is charged with attempted second degree murder, aggravated criminal damage to property, and attempted second degree feticide.
