Woman jailed after allegedly hitting pregnant woman with car during argument

The arrest report states on Thursday, Oct. 24, Equisha Jovial Carrie Norwood, 22, got into an argument with the pregnant victim while driving home and told her sister, who was in the car at the time, that she was going to kill the woman. The victim says when they got home, she immediately got out of the car and Norwood began to back up quickly. The victim claims Norwood then drove the car forward at a high rate of speed and hit her.