STAR aims to help sexual trauma victims, offers tips to parents on how to spot abuse

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The case against the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office deputy and teacher accused of sex crimes against children is stirring up a lot of questions for families.
The non-profit organization STAR, which stands for Sexual Trauma Awareness and Response, helps survivors of sexual trauma in the Greater Baton Rouge area, including children.
“We’ve been serving survivors in the entire capital region since 2012,” said Rachael Hebert, founder, president, and CEO of STAR.
STAR's services range from helping victims immediately after an assault and during their medical care, to providing counseling and legal help.
And those services are unfortunately in high demand.
“Nationally, it’s reported that one in three girls and one in four boys will experience some form of contact sexual abuse before their 18th birthday,” said Hebert.
For parents, Hebert says it’s key to talk to their children about conversations that may be uncomfortable at first.
“Helping them understand body autonomy, so what is okay for people to touch and not okay,” said Hebert.
Children may come to parents in different ways about what happened to them.
“There’s what we call direct disclosure, which is basically saying, ‘Something happened, something bad happened to me,’ and wanting caregivers or parents to ask questions. And something can be an indirect disclosure, which is saying, ‘I don’t like to go to so and so’s house.’ Or, ‘Whenever I go to so and so’s house, I get sick, or I feel uncomfortable,’” said Hebert.
Experts also say it’s important to believe children or anyone who comes forward with claims of sexual abuse.
“The first instinct shouldn’t be to ask questions, such as ‘Why were you doing that?’ or ‘Why were you at that person’s house?’ It should be, ‘Tell me what happened. Are you okay? I believe you,’” said Hebert.
STAR has a 24/7 crisis hotline. The phone number is 855-435-STAR.
Copyright 2019 WAFB. All rights reserved.