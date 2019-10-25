2019 Sportsline Friday Nite: Week 8

It’s Week 8, so it is gut-check times for several teams that want to make it to the post-season.
Newman - 27
St. Charles Catholic - 28
____________
Catholic Pointe Coupee - 45
Westminster - 23
____________
Berwick - 0
St. James - 45
____________
Kentwood - 26
Pine - 31
____________
Live Oak - 37
Denham Springs - 7
____________
Pope John Paul II - 0
Springfield - 51
____________
Amite - 34
Independence - 6
____________
Loranger - 30
Albany - 14
____________
Vandebilt Catholic - 31
South Terrebonne - 9
____________
Ellender - 0
Assumption - 46
____________
Ponchatoula - 49
Fontainebleau - 48
____________
Northshore - 14
Hammond - 35
____________
Landry-Walker - 14
Edna Karr - 18
____________
