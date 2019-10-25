2019 Sportsline Friday Nite: Week 8

2019 Sportsline Friday Nite: Week 8
Northeast vs Episcopal (Source: Josh Auzenne/WAFB-TV)
October 24, 2019 at 10:36 PM CDT - Updated October 24 at 10:36 PM

It’s Week 8, so it is gut-check times for several teams that want to make it to the post-season.

Newman - 27

St. Charles Catholic - 28

____________

Catholic Pointe Coupee - 45

Westminster - 23

____________

Berwick - 0

St. James - 45

____________

Kentwood - 26

Pine - 31

____________

Live Oak - 37

Denham Springs - 7

____________

Pope John Paul II - 0

Springfield - 51

____________

Amite - 34

Independence - 6

____________

Loranger - 30

Albany - 14

____________

Vandebilt Catholic - 31

South Terrebonne - 9

____________

Ellender - 0

Assumption - 46

____________

Ponchatoula - 49

Fontainebleau - 48

____________

Northshore - 14

Hammond - 35

____________

Landry-Walker - 14

Edna Karr - 18

____________

