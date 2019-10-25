SEC Nation set to broadcast from Baton Rouge for No. 9 Auburn vs No. 2 LSU

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - SEC Nation will broadcast live Saturday morning from across the street from Tiger Stadium.
The pregame show will air from 9 a.m. until 11 a.m. to preview the matchup between No. 9 Auburn and No. 2 LSU. The hosts will also look at other games around the SEC.
Before SEC Nation airs, Marty and McGee do a one-hour show from the SEC Nation set from 8 a.m. to 9 a.m.
Fans are invited to attend and be part of the show. SEC Nation will provide free t-shirts to the first 200 fans in attendance Saturday. There will also be opportunities for free food, gear, and prizes.
The fan with the best sign Saturday during the SEC Nation broadcast will win two tickets to the 2019 SEC Championship Game in Atlanta.
Copyright 2019 WAFB. All rights reserved.