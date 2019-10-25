Registration, early voting dates for November’s runoff elections

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The last day to register online to vote in November’s runoff elections is coming up quickly, and early voting will be here before you know it.
The last day to register online to vote is Saturday, Oct. 26. You can register online at GeauxVote.com. Visit the Secretary of State’s website for more information on registering to vote or changing your registration.
Early voting begins Saturday, Nov. 2 and continues through Saturday, Nov. 9 from 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily, excluding Sunday, Nov. 3. There are 175 candidate races and 123 propositions on ballots across the state.
Voters should utilize Louisiana’s award-winning, free smartphone app, GeauxVote Mobile, to find out where to early vote as well as what’s on their ballot. Voters can also access this information in the SOS Voter Portal.
Citizens who want to vote early may do so in person at the parish Registrar of Voters Office or at other designated locations. For a complete listing of early voting locations, click here.
In addition to a Louisiana driver’s license, a Louisiana Special ID or a generally recognized ID with picture and signature, voters may now use a digital license via LA Wallet, the new smartphone app by the Louisiana Office of Motor Vehicles. Poll commissioners have received training regarding the digital license as an acceptable form of picture ID.
Election Day for the gubernatorial general is Saturday, Nov. 16 from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.
