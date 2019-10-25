Orgeron gives final media availability before No. 2 LSU faces No. 9 Auburn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - No. 2 LSU (7-0, 3-0 SEC) has a big hurdle to clear in the form of No. 9 Auburn (6-1, 3-1 SEC) before the Bayou Bengals can improve to 8-0 overall and start counting down to their date with No. 1 Alabama in Tuscaloosa.