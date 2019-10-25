La. state fire marshal’s office receives grant for free smoke detector program

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Louisiana Office of State Fire Marshal (LAOSFM) has been selected as a federal Fire Prevention and Safety Grant recipient.
FEMA’s Assistance to Firefighters Grant award, which is for $55,000, will allow LAOSFM to boost its inventory for Operation Save-A-Life by 5,000 units. This comes just in time for cooler weather.
Operation Save-A-Life provides free smoke detectors and installations for families in need.
LAOSFM says so far in 2019, 52 people have died in house fires across the state, which is eight lower than this time in 2018. LAOSFM encourages all families to have working smoke detectors, especially with lower temperatures on the way. Cold weather is often associated with an uptick in fire-related deaths.
“We are thrilled that our Operation Save-A-Life program was considered worthy of the support of this grant. Our number one fire safety message is always about the life-and-death difference smoke alarms can make when faced with a fire emergency. This grant will help us continue to back that message up with action in the form of putting long-lasting smoke alarms in the hands of families that need help protecting themselves from fire,” said State Fire Marshal Butch Browning.
LAOSFM also encourages families to have a plan in case of fire. Everyone in the home should know two ways out of every room.
To register for a free smoke detector or to learn more about Operation Save-A-Life, click here.
