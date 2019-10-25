La., Pa. senators introduce bill to require colleges to post information online about hazing incidents

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - U.S. Senators Dr. Bill Cassidy and Bob Casey have introduced a bill to provide parents of prospective students with more information about hazing incidents on college campuses.
The End All Hazing Act (Educational Notification and Disclosure of Actions Risking Loss of Life by Hazing Act) would require colleges and universities to post information on their websites about hazing incidents that happened on campus or within a student organization. The senators say providing this information would improve transparency and help students make the best choice for their futures.
“A nationwide standard to inform prospective students and parents of hazing infractions increases transparency and accountability. Choosing a college should be based on the best information about academics, cost, post-graduation job prospects, and safety. Isn’t this what we all want?” said Cassidy.
“Hazing has absolutely no place in our society or in our schools. I am proud to join Senator Cassidy in introducing the Educational Notification and Disclosure of Actions Risking Loss of Life by Hazing Act (End All Hazing Act), to provide much needed transparency to students and parents,” said Casey. “I am also proud to cosponsor the Report and Educate About Campus Hazing (REACH) Act to ensure that these horrific incidents are appropriately reported and that students are educated on the dangers of hazing. I want to express my sincere condolences to the Piazza and Braham families, and thank them for their tireless advocacy to stop hazing on college campuses and prevent other families from losing loved ones.”
The bill was prompted by the 2017 death of LSU freshman and fraternity member, Max Gruver. He died as the result of a hazing incident. Cassidy met with Gruver’s father and other parents of hazing victims Tuesday, Oct. 22 in Washington, D.C.
Gruver’s family launched the Max Gruver Foundation after the teen’s death. It’s a non-profit working to end hazing.
“We are extremely happy with Senator Cassidy’s support and leadership on End All Hazing Act. We are grateful for his sincere passion backing this legislation honoring our son Max and all the other parents with us that have lost their child to hazing,” said Steve Gruver.
Some national Greek organizations are also supporting the act. Dani Weatherford, CEO of National Panhellenic Conference, and Judson Horras, president and CEO of North American Interfraternity Conference, issued a joint statement Friday, Oct. 25 about the bill:
