How to Watch: No. 9 Auburn vs No. 2 LSU

TigerTV Tailgate show airs from noon until 12:30 p.m.

LSU Football Generic Helmet Photo (Source: Josh Auzenne/WAFB-TV)
By Josh Auzenne | October 25, 2019 at 12:30 PM CDT - Updated October 25 at 12:30 PM

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - No. 2 LSU hosts No. 9 Auburn in Tiger Stadium on Saturday.

Kickoff is scheduled for 2:30 p.m.

The TigerTV Tailgate show previewing the game will air from noon until 12:30 p.m. It will feature a one-on-one interview with former LSU and NFL star Marcus Spears.

How to Watch:

