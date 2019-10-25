FIRST ALERT FORECAST: On and off rains Friday and Saturday

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Rain will be off and on from Friday morning through Saturday morning.
The local area is under a Flash Flood Watch as 2-4″ of rain is expected to fall over the next 24-36 hours. That amount of rain could lead to localized flooding of low lying flood prone areas like roads, ditches, bayous, and streams.
Do not drive through flooded roadways as it only takes 1 foot of water to lift a car.
Majority of the moisture allowing these higher rain totals is associated with an area of low pressure in the NW Gulf of Mexico. This system could briefly become a Tropical Depression before it gets absorbed by our approaching cold front.
A few t-storms will be possible with a very small threat for damaging winds and a brief iso’d tornado Friday into Saturday morning.
The First Alert Storm Team still expects the rain to exit in time for the LSU game Saturday afternoon.
The tailgate weather won’t be ideal with cool and wet conditions. Make sure to have some sleeves for the game as temperatures remain cool Saturday afternoon after a cold front passes during the morning.
The remainder of the weekend will be picture perfect with comfortable conditions Sunday under mostly sunny skies.
It stays dry for back to work and school Monday and most of Tuesday.
The next weather maker is set to arrive Wednesday into Thursday. A cold front will push into the area triggering numerous showers. A few lingering showers will remain in the early morning forecast for Halloween.
Make sure the kids are prepared for a chill Halloween night. Temperatures will be dropping steadily through the 60°s and 50°s Thursday evening.
Another modest cool down will occur to end the week and continue for the following weekend.
Copyright 2019 WAFB. All rights reserved.