FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Wet weekend ahead, but outlook has improved

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Some WAFB neighborhoods got breaks from the rains Friday afternoon, while others dealt with locally heavy downpours. Regardless of how things might be in your neighborhood through Friday evening, the WAFB regional forecast keeps rain likely through the overnight hours. Indeed, many WAFB neighborhoods could still see another inch of rain between now and midday Saturday.
We now have a tropical depression in the Gulf, Tropical Depression 17, which will link up with the storm complex rolling through the lower Mississippi Valley and northern Gulf overnight. As a result, no official tropical landfall is expected, although the moisture tied to TD 17 will contribute to the overnight and early morning rains for the WAFB area.
Watch a live stream of radar below:
Yet the outlook for Saturday has improved, at least in terms of the timing of the rainfall. While the First Alert Forecast continues to call for early morning rains, most of the action should come to an end well before midday. That’s great news for the LSU vs. Auburn game, even if morning tailgaters around the LSU campus need the rain gear. Expect slow but steady clearing Saturday afternoon, with highs in the mid 60s across metro Baton Rouge.
The forecast then calls for fair to partly cloudy skies Sunday and Monday, with highs both days in the low to mid 70s. A sun/cloud mix returns Tuesday, with rain chances set at 30% Tuesday afternoon and evening ahead of our next rainmaker.
Showers and thunderstorms are likely Wednesday with the next cold front. Rains are expected to linger into the first half of Thursday before tapering off, but the good news is that Thursday evening, Halloween for the trick-or-treaters, is looking like a dry one during the door-knocking “witching hours.“
The First Alert Forecast stays dry Friday and Saturday (Nov. 1 and 2), but on the cool side with morning starts in the 40s and afternoon highs only getting into the low 60s. Even Sunday (Nov. 3) looks to be mostly dry, with highs in the mid 60s.
Copyright 2019 WAFB. All rights reserved.