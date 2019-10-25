FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Wet weekend ahead, but outlook has improved

Yet the outlook for Saturday has improved, at least in terms of the timing of the rainfall. While the First Alert Forecast continues to call for early morning rains, most of the action should come to an end well before midday. That’s great news for the LSU vs. Auburn game, even if morning tailgaters around the LSU campus need the rain gear. Expect slow but steady clearing Saturday afternoon, with highs in the mid 60s across metro Baton Rouge.