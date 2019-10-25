Father seeking justice after son killed by carjacker

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - It’s a parent’s worst fear: getting a phone call that something has happened to their child.
Everett Dukes says he knows that pain all too well after losing his son, Everett Williams, in February. Williams was shot multiple times trying to stop a car thief outside of his home on Monterrey Drive.
“It’s hard to the explain the feeling. All the time, you figure that you not going to be the one to bury your child, you know, but that your child would bury you,” said Dukes.
Dukes remembers his son as ambitious and hard working. Williams was scheduled to graduate from barber’s school the week after he was killed.
“He all the time took care of everything, even when he was coming up, going to school, and you’d get up in the morning, go into his bedroom, and you wouldn’t even know he had been in his bed sleeping,” said Dukes.
Williams’ bedroom now serves a memorial filled with pictures. Unfortunately, it’s also a constant reminder that the killer is still free.
“We all the time wonder and worry about when are they going to make an arrest to, you know, get the one that actually killed our son,” said Dukes.
He’s hopeful investigators will soon find the person who took his son’s life. He’s also hopeful that anyone who knows something will come forward.
“What really gets next to me more so than the person that did this is knowing that there is people out there that knows what may or may not have happened. I wish they would be adults, men or women, and realize that if sometimes you speak up, you might be saving someone you who you love,” said Dukes.
The Baton Rouge Police Department says as of now, there are no updates on this case.
Copyright 2019 WAFB. All rights reserved.