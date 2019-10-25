3 coaches, 1 man charged after brawl at Scotlandville High football game

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Three coaches and one other man have been charged after a large fight at Scotlandville High School.
The fight happened Friday, Oct. 18 around 10 p.m. Three male coaches and one other man have been charged, says the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office.
Charles Booker, 35, Stephan Henderson Jr., 27, and Alvin Hulbert Jr., 37, were all issued summons for simple battery. George Foster, 53, is charged with simple battery and cruelty to a juvenile.
The sheriff’s office says the three coaches admitted to fighting when a juvenile trainer was punched by Foster. Booker and Henderon claim they were punched by Foster before they started fighting. They claim they were trying to break up a fight between the students and others involved. The sheriff’s office says Hulbert claims he started to fight after seeing the other two coaches being hit by Foster.
The sheriff’s office says other parents, family members, and students are currently being identified. Once officials are able to determine all parties involved, they will also be charged with simple battery, the sheriff’s office says.
Copyright 2019 WAFB. All rights reserved.