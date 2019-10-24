WANTED: Man accused of stealing purse at casino

Latrone Williams is accused of stealing a purse from a woman at a casino. (Source: BRPD)
By Mykal Vincent | October 24, 2019 at 11:08 AM CDT - Updated October 24 at 11:08 AM

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Police are asking for the public's help locating a man accused of stealing a purse from a woman at a casino.

Officers with the Baton Rouge Police Department say Latrone Williams followed the victim into a stairwell as she was leaving a casino.

Williams reportedly snatched a purse from under the woman's arm before fleeing in a black-colored vehicle.

If you have information on Williams’ whereabouts, contact Crime Stoppers at 225-344-7867 (STOP).

