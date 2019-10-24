Tri-Colored Rotini with Red Clam Sauce and Proscuitto

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Notice we are using prosciutto in this recipe. For those of you who are not familiar with this meat, it’s simply Italian for ham. It’s a broad term to describe ham that has been seasoned, salt-cured, and air-dried.
Prep Time: 1 hour
Yields: 6 servings
Ingredients:
1 pound tri-colored rotini, cooked
4 dozen fresh hard-shelled clams, scrubbed
1 cup clam juice
3 ounces prosciutto, chopped
¼ cup olive oil
1 cup diced onions
½ cup diced celery
¼ cup diced red bell pepper
¼ cup diced yellow bell pepper
4 cloves garlic, peeled and sliced
1 jalapeño pepper, seeded and chopped
½ cup pinot noir
1 (28-ounce) can diced tomatoes, with juice
salt and freshly ground black pepper to taste
granulated garlic to taste
¼ cup chopped fresh basil
¼ cup grated Parmesan cheese
Method:
In a large, deep skillet, heat olive oil over medium-high heat. Add prosciutto, onions, celery, bell peppers, sliced garlic, and jalapeño and sauté 2–3 minutes or until vegetables are wilted, stirring frequently.
Add wine, tomatoes with juice, and clam juice, bring to a rolling boil then reduce to simmer. Cover and cook 20–30 minutes, stirring occasionally.
Add clams and stir to blend thoroughly. Cover and cook 5–7 minutes or until clams are open, shaking pan occasionally. Discard any unopened clams.
Season to taste using salt, pepper, and granulated garlic.
Place tri-colored rotini in center of each soup bowl and top with a generous portion of clams and sauce. Garnish with basil and top with grated Parmesan cheese.
