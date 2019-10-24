Teens participate in Build Your Future Day to get a look at construction jobs

ASCENSION PARISH, La. (WAFB) - More than 1,000 high school students got a hands-on look at a future in construction.
The Pelican Chapter of Associated Builders and Contractors hosted Build Your Future Day, which gives students a chance to learn about careers in the construction industry. Construction insiders say this is a chance to make sure a new generation is moving into their industry.
“They are ultimately the future of our industry. What we do relies on being able to replenish the craft workforce, so being able to meet them and talk to them about what their career goals kind of are, better prepares them to come and work for us,” said Sarah Varner with Brown & Root Industrial Services.
“It opens up not only one option, but it opens up a whole field of stuff because they went through not only where you can get a job, but what jobs and how much and stuff like that," said Savannah Partrich, a sophomore at Livonia High School.
Students from about 60 schools attended the event Thursday, Oct. 24. October is Careers in Construction Month.
