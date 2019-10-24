5-star tight end Arik Gilbert picks LSU over Alabama and Georgia

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - LSU landed the top tight end in the country for the class of 2020, Arik Gilbert. The Marietta, Georgia native chose the Tigers over Alabama and Georgia.
According to Rivals, Gilbert is the 11th-best prospect in the country for the 2020 class. He measures out at 6′5″, 248 pounds. Gilbert received an offer from LSU in the winter of 2018.
Gilbert’s commitment catapults LSU to No. 1 spot in Rivals team recruiting rankings for 2020. Gilbert is the fourth 5-star recruit to commit to Ed Orgeron. The class has 22 recruits currently.
Here’s a full list of LSU’s 2020 class:
Five-star recruits
Elias Ricks, cornerback, California
Arik Gilbert, tight end, Georgia
Rakim Jarrett, wide receiver, Washington D.C.
Antoine Sampah, linebacker, Virginia
Four-star recruits
Jaquelin Roy, defensive lineman, Baton Rouge
Kole Taylor, tight end, Colorado
Jalen Lee, defensive tackle, Watson, LA.
Eric Taylor, defensive tackle, Alabama
Jordan Toles, safety, Maryland
Major Burns, cornerback, Baton Rouge
Jermaine Burton, wide receiver, California
Josh White, linebacker, Texas
Lorando Johnson, cornerback, Texas
Demon Clowney, defensive end, Maryland
Alec Bryant, defensive end, Texas
Max Johnson, quarterback, Georgia
Kayshon Boutte, wide receiver, New Iberia
T.J. Finley, quarterback, Ponchatoula
Three-star recruits
Ali Gay, defensive end, Kansas
Patrick Jenkins, defensive tackle, Marrero
Marlon Martinez, offensive lineman, Florida
Camron Jackson, defensive tackle, Haynesville
