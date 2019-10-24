Sportsline Player of the Week: Catholic Pointe Coupee S/RB Micah Cifreo

NEW ROADS, La. (WAFB) - Catholic Pointe Coupee’s defense stifled Opelousas Catholic, forcing four interceptions in the Hornets’ 44-10 win over the Vikings.
Three of those picks belonged to senior defensive back Micah Cifreo. The two-way player, who lines up at safety on defense and running back on offense, also had four tackles and two pass break-ups. He then added a rushing touchdown on offense.
Cifreo’s performance helped the Hornets move into first place and get revenge from last year’s district championship game.
“I knew what they were running because I studied my guy really good," said Cifreo. "I can almost see when the quarterback was looking out, he was peaking and I was almost like trapping him like I knew he would throw it there and I’d just be there.”
“He’s a very strong kid; he’s got good length for a high school player," added head coach David Simoneaux. “He’s got great speed and, on top of that, he’s extremely aggressive so he does a great job understanding where his help is, forcing people into tight situations, then he’s fast enough and aggressive enough to play that blanket coverage.”
Our WAFB Sportsline Player of the Week is Catholic Pointe Coupee’s Micah Cifreo.
