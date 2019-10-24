SHOWCASING LOUISIANA: Baton Rouge man hand sews bow ties to jazz up men’s wardrobes

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The bow tie is back! The old school neck wear can add a touch of southern charm to almost any suit. One man in Baton Rogue is bringing pizazz to the necks of men in the capital area.
“It’s a simple investment, but it goes a long way to making men look better,” said Travis Robertson.
In 2016, Robertson barely cared how he looked.
“I wanted to start dressing better. I started wearing bow ties for my day job,” he said. “It has a certain charm and character that people like.”
That charm quickly became an obsession, so much so that Robertson decided to make his own... but there was one problem.
"I didn’t know how to sew, but I said, ‘I’m gonna’ do this,'” Robertson said.
So he bought an old sewing machine off the internet, took lessons on YouTube, and made his own patterns.
“I didn’t know anything about fabric. I didn’t know anything about fabric weights. I didn’t know about interfaces. I didn’t know how to turn corners,” said.
Robertson made one, then another, and then another. Then, Robertson decided to open a business. It’s called Bad Boy Bow Ties.
“It was really hard at first. The first six months, I couldn’t give away a tie,” he said. That was back in 2017.
“Most sewing shops are real pretty. Mine’s got an industrial feel,” he said.
Today, fabric crowds the shelves in a converted tool shed in Robertson’s back yard, where he bangs out several ties a night after his day job. He sells them at art shows and maker’s markets all around the capital area. All of them are sewn by hand, one stitch at a time, to bring charm and character back to men’s wardrobes.
