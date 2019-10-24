Sheriff’s office investigating after students report being approached by drivers near Slaughter Community Charter School

“Parents, there have been multiple reports of suspected abduction attempts along roads in East Feliciana Parish. Please talk to your children about their safety. Students should be especially alert near bus stops, roads, and highways. Discuss your expectations regarding where to go before and after school, locking doors, when to open the door for someone, reporting suspicious behaviors, etc. If your child experiences or witnesses an abduction attempt, please report it to the appropriate local law enforcement agency immediately.”

Slaughter Community Charter School