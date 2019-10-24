Sheriff’s office investigating after students report being approached by drivers near Slaughter Community Charter School

Sheriff’s office investigating after students report being approached by drivers near Slaughter Community Charter School
The sheriff's office says several students have reported suspicious incidents near Slaughter Community Charter School. (Source: thesccs.org)
By Rachael Thomas | October 24, 2019 at 5:32 PM CDT - Updated October 24 at 5:32 PM

SLAUGHTER, La. (WAFB) - Law enforcement in Slaughter is warning parents about some reported suspicious incidents near Slaughter Community Charter School.

The school posted a statement on Facebook Thursday, Oct. 24, saying parents should talk to their children about being alert at bus stops and where to go before and after school.

“Parents, there have been multiple reports of suspected abduction attempts along roads in East Feliciana Parish. Please talk to your children about their safety. Students should be especially alert near bus stops, roads, and highways. Discuss your expectations regarding where to go before and after school, locking doors, when to open the door for someone, reporting suspicious behaviors, etc. If your child experiences or witnesses an abduction attempt, please report it to the appropriate local law enforcement agency immediately.”
Slaughter Community Charter School

The East Feliciana Parish Sheriff’s Office says it has been made aware of several incidents in which students report being approached by drivers. The sheriff’s office say it is investigating and has a meeting scheduled with the school Friday, Oct. 25.

Copyright 2019 WAFB. All rights reserved.