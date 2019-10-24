Sheriff’s office investigating after students report being approached by drivers near Slaughter Community Charter School

SLAUGHTER, La. (WAFB) - Law enforcement in Slaughter is warning parents about some reported suspicious incidents near Slaughter Community Charter School.
The school posted a statement on Facebook Thursday, Oct. 24, saying parents should talk to their children about being alert at bus stops and where to go before and after school.
The East Feliciana Parish Sheriff’s Office says it has been made aware of several incidents in which students report being approached by drivers. The sheriff’s office say it is investigating and has a meeting scheduled with the school Friday, Oct. 25.
Copyright 2019 WAFB. All rights reserved.